‘Building’ a learning space for CNY students and helping them succeed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic shined a light on the fact that many children don’t have anywhere to do their work at home. Operation Northern Comfort has been working on meeting that need since October, when they set a goal to make 500 desks for remote learners. In January, they reached that goal, and now, they’re at 984 desks and counting.

The group is working mostly with Syracuse students but serves many other districts in the area. Any family who can’t afford a desk can reach out and ask for one.

“We’ve reached out now to Cato-Meridian district, they have received 50 desks. We’ve reached north to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown district, they received 40 desks. We’ve been down to Tully and the Lafayette area. Right now, we’re looking to go out into Fabius-Pompey/Cazenovia area,” said Laurel Flanagan, Co-Chair of Operation Northern Comfort.

Delaware Primary School recently reached out to Operation Northern Comfort for help. The district now has a partnership with the group where students can win free desks through a school-wide raffle.

7-year-old Isabella Detlor, a second-grader at Delaware, won a desk this week. She said having this new workspace has helped her focus in her online lessons.

“Now I can put my materials on my table and it makes me do my school better,” Detlor said.

By the end of the year, Delaware will be giving out 30 desks to students as part of the school-wide incentive program. They’ll be giving an additional 25 desks to families in need, who have already been targetted for this kind of service.

“Our social workers go to the homes, do home visits, and help provide those kinds of supports as well. And we realized many students didn’t have a designated learning space,” said Janel Milana, Vice Principal at Delaware Primary School.

In building their relationships with school districts, Flanagan said she believes many schools may be needing this service long after the pandemic. Flanagan thinks there may be some kind of remote aspect to school for years to come.

“Even if we do go back to complete in-person learning, when they go home they need a place to do their homework and it needs to be a dedicated place,” Flanagan said. “And that starts with a desk.”

Milana said the desks are making a difference. Each day more students are logging onto their remote lessons.

“Education is every student’s right to have, and we need to find ways to provide that on a day-to-day basis. And if there are barriers, we want to support families,” Milana said.

Operation Northern Comfort now has what they call “subcontractors” where they send you a kit, and you can make a desk at home! If you’d like to help or if you need a desk, you can request one on their website.