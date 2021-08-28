Bullets shot through residence strike man in face in Solvay, police say

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after midnight Saturday, Solvay Police and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 309 Charles Avenue for a shooting with injuries call.

Officers located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment of injuries which were considered non-life threatening.

Officials said at the time of the shooting the victim was inside a residence when multiple rounds entered through it.

There is no suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (315) 435-3051.