EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday marked the first day many children in New York State had the choice to attend school without a mask.

With face coverings now optional for students during school, some parents fear kids may get made fun of or bullied because of their decision.

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith sat down with a clinical psychologist at Liberty Post in East Syracuse about how students, families and educators can navigate this big change.

Dr. Tanya Pellettiere works primarily with children under the age of 10 and their families.

When the NYS mask mandate was first issued in schools, a big topic of discussion was the impact masking may have on children’s mental health, and Pellettiere says the story is the same now that masks are optional in schools.

However, one of the main concerns is potential bullying in the classroom.

“Bringing back all of what we know to reduce bullying to begin with will be important, especially in the coming weeks as we see how this new landscape plays itself out,” she explained.

Pellettiere says the mask mandate dropping is yet another reason why we may see an uptick in bullying one another, which is why she’s calling on parents to teach your kids to respect everyone’s decision.

“I think that needs to happen in both families…the families choosing to wear masks, as well as the families choosing to not wear masks.” Tanya Pellettiere, Child and Family Psychologist, Liberty Post

Pellettiere also calls on parents to set a positive example at home.

As adults, as parents, we are the role models. We need to have discussions with our children about what it means to have empathy and to be understanding and accepting of people’s differences, of people’s choices. So, I really hope to empower parents to not only have these discussions but to model these discussions out in public as well. Tanya Pellettiere, Child and Family Psychologist, Liberty Post

Pellettiere says another way to decrease bullying is by increasing teacher supervision, especially in less structured areas outside of the classroom like in the hallways, cafeteria and at recess.

“Having a teacher standing in the doorway when classes are passing for example…Increasing supervision and decreasing that bullying in the hallway because bullying tends to happen where teachers are not,” Pellettiere said.