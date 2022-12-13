Yes, there’s a meteor shower peaking Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Often times here in Central New York we don’t have a good view of the Geminid meteor shower because it’s usually cloudy in December, but this year will be an exception.

Best time to view the shower is before 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 11 p.m. due to the moon rising at these times adding extra light dimming the meteors as they shoot across the sky. About 1 to 2 meteors per minute are expected in the western sky Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

So if you get a chance and are okay with bundling up Tuesday or Wednesday night, try to step out and look into the western sky away from city lights (light pollution), let your eyes adapt to the darkness, including not looking at your phone for 10 to 15 minutes and enjoy the show!