Bunkhouses for migrant workers at Green Empire Farms expected to be completed this month

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 134 migrant workers from Green Empire Farms in Oneida remain in hotels a couple of days ahead of the 60-day deadline for them to relocate.
The county saw a spike in cases two months ago after many of those workers tested positive for the virus.
Workers staying in the Super 8 in Oneida and the Days Inn in Canastota have been moved so there is only one person per bed. NewsChannel 9 was told that health and safety guidelines at those locations are being met.
Two bunkhouses at the greenhouse should be ready this month. They will need to be inspected first.
Active coronavirus cases in Madison County are down to six as of Wednesday, July 8.
