MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and stole property.

These burglaries happened on October 28 around 12:30 a.m., October 31 around 12:30 a.m., and November 1, around 3:10 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office says no students were put in danger during any of these instances and would like to remind the MECS community that school security and the safety of students are their first priority.

An MCSO School Resource Officer has been at the Edward R. Andrew Elementary School full-time during school hours and will continue to be to address security and safety concerns.

This investigation is ongoing and Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 315-366-2311.