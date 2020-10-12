Burglaries on the rise in University neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are reminding neighbors near the Syracuse University campus to keep lights on and lock up. There have been a series of burglaries in the area, and the thieves are getting in through unlocked doors and windows. They’re also rummaging through unlocked cars.
Always check to make sure everything is locked up, and if you see anything or anyone suspicious in the neighborhood, call 911.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- OCC hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating on Halloween
- Fugitive of the Week Jermaine Hordge wanted on robbery, assault charges
- First-generation business owners find dream in sharing heritage, culture
- Activist Christian Ramirez reflects on growing up in binational family
- 22nd Congressional District
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App