Burglaries on the rise in University neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are reminding neighbors near the Syracuse University campus to keep lights on and lock up. There have been a series of burglaries in the area, and the thieves are getting in through unlocked doors and windows. They’re also rummaging through unlocked cars.

Always check to make sure everything is locked up, and if you see anything or anyone suspicious in the neighborhood, call 911.