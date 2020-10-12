Burglaries on the rise in University neighborhood

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are reminding neighbors near the Syracuse University campus to keep lights on and lock up. There have been a series of burglaries in the area, and the thieves are getting in through unlocked doors and windows. They’re also rummaging through unlocked cars. 

Always check to make sure everything is locked up, and if you see anything or anyone suspicious in the neighborhood, call 911.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected