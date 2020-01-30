Burn Kickboxing opens second location in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular fitness program in Central New York has just opened its second location.
Burn Kickboxing opened the doors to its new location on West Genesee Street in Camillus on the corner of Sunnybrook Drive.
Burn says its mission is showing people that finding health and happiness can and should be fun! The fast-paced classes combine cardio and strength through kickboxing and other exercises, offering several classes daily.
