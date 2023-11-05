EAST SYRAUCSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Burn Run organized by East Syracuse firefighters was held on Sunday, Nov. 5, at East Syracuse Fire Department Station #2.

Both a 5k run and a 10k run were offered, along with a kid’s fun run.

All proceeds from the race went to supporting the Burn Foundation of Central New York.

One of the mission’s of the Burn Foundation is paying for children with burn injuries to attend Burn Camp where they have an opportunity to interact with other children that have suffered similar injuries and to receive emotional and physical support. A few of the other projects sponsored by the Burn Foundation directly help burn survivors treated at local hospitals.

More information about the Burn Run can be seen HERE.