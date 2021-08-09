Burnet Park pool closed for the season due to renovations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people are wondering why the pool at Burnet Park in Syracuse is closed for the season.

A representative from the City of Syracuse told NewsChannel 9, it is due to renovations, and it is the only pool scheduled for closure due to repairs. Other pools in the area have been shut down due to a chlorine shortage, but some have since reopened.

Funding for the repairs came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and the city hopes to have it ready for public use by summer 2022.