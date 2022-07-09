SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Another place to take a swim in Syracuse! The Burnet Park Pool reopened on Saturday after being closed for two years.

The $1.5 million renovation project included rebuilding the pool’s foundation and deteriorating walls, and converting from chlorine water to salt water.

The upgrades were made possible by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Mayor Ben Walsh, who was in attendance for the official reopening, says “It’s been really hard for the neighborhood kids who haven’t had access to this pool over the past two years, which have been a hard time for everybody, so it’s a really joyous occasion today. It’s so gratifying to hear the splashing and all the great sounds. The kids were right here at noon, ready to go, and now they’re in the pool on a perfect day.”

The Burnet Park Pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the duration of the swimming season.