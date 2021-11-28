Bus driver shortage forces Holland Patent School District to close school Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Holland Patent schools in Oneida County will be closed Monday due to a bus driver shortage.

The school district posting a job opening on Facebook with the message:

URGENT UPDATE! Due to a bus driver shortage, the Holland Patent Central School District will be CLOSED tomorrow, November 29, 2021.”

This is one of several school district to close this year because of a bus driver shortage. The Syracuse City School District has cut an hour from the school day to address their bus shortage problem.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area