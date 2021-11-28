Bus driver shortage forces Holland Patent School District to close school Monday

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Holland Patent schools in Oneida County will be closed Monday due to a bus driver shortage.
The school district posting a job opening on Facebook with the message:
“URGENT UPDATE! Due to a bus driver shortage, the Holland Patent Central School District will be CLOSED tomorrow, November 29, 2021.”
This is one of several school district to close this year because of a bus driver shortage. The Syracuse City School District has cut an hour from the school day to address their bus shortage problem.