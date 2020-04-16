Live Now
Bus drivers honor fellow essential employees throughout Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Bus drivers all over Central New York are sounding their horns to honor fellow transportation workers.

These essential employees help bring many healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store employees and other heroes to and from jobs every day.

On Thursday, Centro buses sounded horns for 15 seconds at transit hubs and transfer locations in its four-county service area.

