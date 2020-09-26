Bus hits and kills woman in Watertown Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman was killed Friday afternoon, after she was struck by a bus in Watertown.
According to the Watertown Police Department, officers responded to 540 State St. at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a crash involving a bus and a woman.
Police say an Adirondack Trailways Bus hit a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area of the crash was closed to traffic for a period of time on Friday, but has since been reopened.
Watertown police say the crash is under investigation and they will not release any more information until next week.
