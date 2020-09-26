Bus hits and kills woman in Watertown Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman was killed Friday afternoon, after she was struck by a bus in Watertown.

According to the Watertown Police Department, officers responded to 540 State St. at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a crash involving a bus and a woman.

Police say an Adirondack Trailways Bus hit a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The area of the crash was closed to traffic for a period of time on Friday, but has since been reopened.

Watertown police say the crash is under investigation and they will not release any more information until next week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected