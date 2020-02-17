Busiest year for snowmobile towing company in Central New York

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This winter’s fluctuating temperatures have created dangerous, unstable ice, causing more snowmobiles and ATVs to fall through.

When snowmobilers are rescued, their machines are often left behind. It’s up to towing companies like Triple T Towing and Underwater Recovery in Canastota to get the machines out.

Derek Field, the company’s owner, has been in the business for six years. On average, he normally responds to two or three calls each winter.

“This year we had seven calls in one weekend,” said Field. “This has been the busiest so far for sure.”

Field blames it on a combination of winter warm-ups, cool-downs, intermittent rain — and inexperienced drivers eager to get on the ice.

“Lack of experience, you know they think they can get out there and get to their good fishing spot as fast as they can,” he said. “They forget that you actually have to spud their way out and make sure there’s good ice.”

When the ice isn’t good, snowmobilers can end up in cold water surrounded by ice that Field and his team have to navigate. Sometimes, they can’t see more than a foot in front of them.

“We try to get people to get a good GPS location of where the machine went in, how much ice, you know if there’s any water flow coming in,” said Field.

Once they get there, they drive out as far as they can, and take their equipment the rest of the way on foot.

Field’s team will set up a work area with plywood, giving them stability so they don’t fall in. They then cut a hole in the ice and drop down a camera so they can make sure they have eyes on the snowmobile or ATV before sending down a diver.

“Once we bring the airbags down we fasten them to the handlebars somehow,” said Field. “Once they’re recovered, air bagged up to the surface, you have to find a way to get them to good ice, which, that’s when the chainsaw comes in and you have to cut a channel all the way from where you pulled it up off the bottom to good ice in order to get it back up on the ice and transport it to shore.”

In his six years recovering these machines, Field has learned how important it is to use the buddy system, check the ice before you drive out on it, and let someone know when you’re heading out.

“Don’t take anything for granted,” said Field. “Don’t risk your life over a fish.”

If you do get stuck, know there are professionals who can help. Just make sure you call a tow company and let them know your snowmobile is there.

“There is a state law, the DEC really gets on them about getting them out,” said Field.

By law, the State Department of Environmental Conservation requires these machines to be removed from the water to keep the oil and gas from leaking out.

Section 71-3503: “A person, who throws or deposits gas tar, or the refuse of a gas house or gas factory, or offal, refuse, or any other noxious, offensive, or poisonous substance into any public waters, or into any sewer or stream running or entering into such public waters, is guilty of a misdemeanor.” Title 35: Miscellaneous Enforcement Provisions

Environmental Conservation (ENV)

