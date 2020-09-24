Business owner says all tenants of Shoppingtown Mall must vacate within 30 days

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Shoppingtown Mall exterior

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A business owner inside Shoppingtown Mall is telling their customers, all tenants of the financially struggling mall have been ordered to move out within the next month.

NewsChannel 9 obtained the email sent by Central New York Playhouse, claiming it has 30 days to vacate. 

Back in August, the mall’s owner, Moonbeam Capital, listed the property as “sold” on its website, with no further explanation. 

The company is in the middle of multiple legal battles with Onondaga County for unpaid property taxes.

A spokesperson for the county said they are looking into the legality of the vacate order.

Email from Central New York Playhouse:

CNY Playhouse Letter by NewsChannel 9

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected