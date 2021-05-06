Business owner says there’s no ‘sub’stitution for Harborfest

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On its own, the Oswego Sub Shop is a tourist destination and during Harborfest, business there is booming.

Oswego Sub Shop Manager Bill Greene said, “I have a saying. I have one problem with Harborfest, we should have one every month. It’s very good. It’s exceptional business. It’s the one weekend no one has off.”

Monday, Oswego’s mayor and the executive director of Harborfest announced, it would not happen again this year. They said since there’s no single point of entry, it would be a challenge to control crowd size, social distancing, and mask wearing.

“It’s sad for Oswego.” Green said. “It’s one of the premier events of the whole year. We get thousands and thousands on the day of the fireworks, the city swells up to like a sponge.”

Greene said he understands the decision. While the shop won’t have its usual business come that weekend in July, he said the sub shop won’t have too much of an impact.

“We’ll survive the same way we’ve been surviving. In fact, what people have lost in the regular restaurants, we sort of picked up the slack because we deliver a lot,” Greene explained.

And in the meantime, he’s already looking forward to Harborfest next year.

The Independence Day Parade in Oswego is also cancelled. There will be fireworks, a concert and block party on July 4th.