Business owner uses studio to sew medical masks for healthcare workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many stores have had to close doors because of COVID-19, but one Syracuse business owner is turning her studio into a place to make something in high demand.

Beth Eischen is pretty crafty — she makes scarves, bracelets, and wallets — but now she’s taking her passion to the next level. She’s using her business, Lilipad Creations, to sew medical masks for those on the front lines of coronavirus.

“I have a handbag business and big, industrial machines,” said Eischen.

Those machines are ready to pump out hundreds of masks, but she can’t do it alone. They say it takes a village. Well, Eischen has an entire community.

“I’ll cry right now because it’s been incredible,” said Eischen. “I had some materials already and I ran out but I’ve had people just dropping them at my house and dropping them you know by my studio, and ordering them from all over the country so I have the things I need to make the masks.”

She takes supplies others have dropped into a bin outside her home, she turns them into masks and then drops them back in the bin for nurses and hospital staff who’ve reached out to her.

It’s her way of saying thank you to the people working tirelessly to keep everyone else safe.

“Keep supporting one another and keeping sending love out there cause I think it raises us all up,” said Eischen.

Eischen has made more than 150 masks and she doesn’t plan on stopping.

Anyone in healthcare who needs a mask can message her on Facebook. She hopes to donate a mask to everyone who needs one.

