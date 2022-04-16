SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, NewsChannel 9 learned the Carrier Dome could be changing their name. Sportico reported that Syracuse University reached a settlement with Carrier Global Corp. to end the naming deal that has been in place since the Carrier Dome opened in 1980.

Varsity Pizza, on S. Crouse Ave in Syracuse, has been serving pizza to sports fans for decades. The manager, Matthew Robinson, said it gets very busy on game nights. “It gets crazy in here, especially during football season,” said Robinson. “If we win a home game, the whole marching band comes down — and see the banners right up there? They come and flip the other teams banner over if we win and the band plays a few songs.” He said it gets packed and everybody has fun!

Many students and some neighbors say they’ve always known it as the Carrier Dome and they’ll have trouble seeing it any other way. “I’m a little sad to hear it,” said Robinson. “It’s always been the Dome to me, growing up and going there for midnight madness, and the basketball, and the NBA games they would have there.”

He says no matter how many times they change the name, he will always call it the name he’s used to. “It will always be the Dome to me. Definitely, it will always be the Carrier Dome.”

According to Sportico, JMA Wireless, a local technology company, will take over the naming rights with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse University, JMA Wireless, and Carrier Global Corp. for comment. As of Friday night, we have not heard back from any of them.