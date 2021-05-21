Businesses adjust to handle graduation crowd this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s graduation weekend for colleges in the Syracuse area. It’s also a new normal for everyone including restaurants and hotels.

“It’s an exciting weekend. The staff are excited. It’s going to be very, very busy. Not the normal busy that we see, but probably one of the busiest weekends since the start of COVID,” said Melissa Oliver, Marriott Syracuse Downtown‘s Director of Sales and Marketing.

One challenge the hotel is experiencing is not having the staff level to where it used to be. Oliver said they had some incentives to fill open positions. “There’s a really nice employee referral bonus that you get if they bring someone on. I want to say we had 15 employee referrals,” Oliver explained, “There is a sign on bonus after so many days.”

Around the corner from the hotel, Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub is also experiencing a staffing shortage. They’re adjusting where they can. “That’s the reason why our hours are shorter. You know, you can’t work the people that you do have here to death,” said Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub Owner Randy Beach.

The restaurant isn’t open weekends, but Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub has had an increase in reservations for this Friday night which Beach says is due to the graduation crowd. “We’re pulling in some family members to help,” Beach explained.

Back at the hotel they’re also adjusting by limiting certain amenities. “We’re not doing room service deliveries yet. Eleven Waters is not open for lunch and dinner, it’s only open for breakfast,” Oliver said, “So we’re gradually increasing our amenities back to full scope.”