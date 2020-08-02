Businesses eager to welcome back Syracuse University students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — College students back on campus is usually reason to celebrate, but this year it comes with anxiety, and the realization that the semester won’t be the same.

With the Carrier Dome closed to fans, businesses like Manny’s on Marshall Street won’t see the Saturday crowds they’re used to.

Bill Nester, a manager of Manny’s says it will be tricky, but not impossible to keep customers coming in, while keeping them and his employees safe. Hand sanitizer, barriers at the cash register, social distancing markers and masks are all playing a key part. If a customer doesn’t have a mask, the store will provide one.

Through all the precautions, Nester knows the store will be relying heavily on students, which makes up for a large portion of his patronage.

It wasn’t a conventional move-in day for Syracuse University students but Manny’s still offers a slice of normal to new members of Orange Nation.

“We’ve been through many things over a seventy year period and we’ll survive this too. We’re survivors. Just like Syracuse,” Nester says.

Once all students return, Nester is considering a one way in, one way out method with the shop doors to encourage social distancing.