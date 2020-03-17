Businesses go dark as gathering ban takes effect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the clock struck 8 p.m. on Monday, major shutdowns happened across the state.

Gyms, movie theaters and casinos all closed their doors at the state’s instruction.

All bars and restaurants must do take-out only, no dining in.

These changes come in an attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“Stay home and order from your favorite restaurant,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor and other local leaders are encouraging everyone to stay home if they can.

Just after 8 p.m. – a sight not often seen in Syracuse – the Golden Corral parking lot was completely empty.

NewsChannel 9 watched as some of the last in-person pints were poured at Willow Rock Brewery.

The owners of the Willow Rock Brewery are now working to set up take-out sales for their canned beers.

“Obviously it is going to stop all on-premise sales here, so we are not going to be able to sell pints by the glass,” said owner Kevin Williams. “But, we think it is for the greater good that we do it that way and make sure everyone stays safe.”

Not all service businesses were asked to shut down.

Gas stations and grocery stores are not part of the new ban.

But, many stores have changed their store hours to try and re-stock shelves easier.

All Wegmans stores in Central New York close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m.

