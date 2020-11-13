Businesses on Marshall Street worry about impact of new COVID-19 restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in Onondaga County as the county nets another day with cases in the triple digits. In response, colleges have made some changes and new restrictions are set to take place, which may have some businesses feeling the pinch.

Syracuse University students can pack up and head home earlier than expected since the university announced it will be finishing the semester remotely amid rising cases on campus. A usually bustling Marshall Street is anything but busy on this Thursday night.

“Dead, it’s a ghost town on Marshall Street,” David Tewksbury, the website manager for Manny’s, says.

It’s a ghost town that has some businesses scared.

“It’s going to be a quiet month or so leading up until Christmas and depending on when they come back. We’re probably not going to see much business aside from locals,” Tewksbury says.

Now, it’s a double-whammy for restaurants in the area, that aren’t just losing students but losing hours. Starting Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m. and transition to take-out only.

“The students and the university are great support for us up here and being up here for 25 years, certainly it creates an atmosphere that we have to try to move forward,” R.C. Faigle, the owner of Orange Crate Brewing Co., says. “Being the guidelines that are put forth in front of us and with them leaving early, it certainly presents the issue of how we will continue to do business.”

Faigle says he worries whether they can do business at all.

“I’ve always felt you can’t do business if you’re closed. This may be my first time in 25 years where we may take a brief time period and close up until the students do return,” Faigle says.

Everyone is hoping Marshall Street comes back to life, while making the best of business in Syracuse.

“But there are circumstances out of their control and this is what’s presented to us, so we just have to try to move beyond it,” Faigle adds.