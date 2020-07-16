Busy Armory Square street closing on weekends to allow more outdoor dining

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Walton Street between South Clinton Street and West Fayette Street will be closed to traffic temporarily from 9:00 a.m. Fridays through 8:00 a.m Mondays as the city tries to provide businesses with more outdoor space for dining and shopping.

The city’s pilot project is designed to help attract shoppers and diners to Armory Square and downtown while helping businesses comply with state guidelines in New York’s phased reopening.

“We’ve worked closely with Armory Square business owners to plan this pilot project. Implementing the program for use of the right-of-way in one of Syracuse’s busiest retail and restaurant corridors provides much-needed flexibility for businesses in this area,” said Mayor Walsh. “Allowing for an expanded use of our right-of-way is one way the City can help ensure people are safe as they enjoy restaurants and shopping.”

The city’s Department of Neighborhood and Business Development (NBD) and Central Permit Office has put together an online “how-to guide” for businesses in other parts of the city seeking to use the city’s right of way.

For more information on parking and transportation around the Armory Square area click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9