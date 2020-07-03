Busy boating weekend: How to stay safe

(WSYR-TV) — The Fourth of July marks one of the busiest weekends on the water for boaters and there are some important boating safety tips to keep in mind not just for this weekend, but for the rest of the summer.

Sgt. Scott Kahl from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office patrols the water, all while striving to enforce boating safety, especially at a busy time like the Fourth of July weekend.

“Both of our boats are set up fully for rescue, search and rescue and we’re also set up for law enforcement,” said Kahl. “Safety’s big. Life jackets, personal flotation devices, those are my number one thing. Understanding your boat, knowing your boat and then making sure other people on your boat also understand your boat.”

Kahl explained that the Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest weekends because most families take off work and go vacationing.

“They usually take a week off work and the families go vacationing whether it’s camping or to their camps on the lake or whatever,” said Kahl.

A lot of times, there’s only one person operating the boat, but the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office suggests that more than one person know how to operate it in case of an emergency.

You should always teach other people on the boat how to operate the boat because if something happens to that person, the next person is suddenly in charge. And they have to know how to start the boat, they have to know how to put it in gear, they have to know how to steer it, they have to know how to stop it. Sgt. Scott Kahl

Another important rule is knowing where the safety equipment is and how it fits.

“At a moment’s notice, at a split second, those life jackets need to be accessible and be able to be thrown out or thrown on,” said Kahl.

Dealing with the issues as they come, but hoping everyone on the water keeps safety in the front of their minds and always on their boats.

There’s right of way issues, there’s safety issues while you’re operating your boat with passengers… If you exceed the number of the poundage on the boat or the number of people on the boat, that can be considered a reckless operation… So, when we see one of the boats that’s got 10, 12, 13 people on it, we pull up alongside of them and we talk with them for a little bit to see — to assure [that] one, they have enough life jackets on and two, to make sure they are not exceeding their capacity plate on the vessel. Sgt. Scott Kahl

Kahl said that his team has one full-time deputy and one part-time deputy assigned to the marine unit.

“Other than that, there are about eight other deputies on the road patrol that are marine trained or marine qualified,” said Kahl.

New York State is now requiring that everyone operating a boat take a boater safety course by 2025.

