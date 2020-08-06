Butcher Boys to sell their food at Grey Lot this weekend

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New York State Fair food staple is coming to the fairgrounds this weekend.

Butcher Boys, known for London broil sandwiches, blooming onions, and giant mozzarella sticks, will be selling fair time foods in the Grey Lot. All safety protocols will be in place. 

This is one of several similar events that have been held at the fairgrounds this summer so far. 

This one runs from Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Enter through Gate 7.

