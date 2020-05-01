Butcher shops seeing more customers as grocery store shelves are emptied

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Locally, butcher shops are seeing more than just the familiar faces.

With the possibility of a meat shortage, neighbors are scrambling at grocery stores and at Liehs & Steigerwald in Syracuse, it’s a steady pace.

Jeff Steigerwald has seen some prices going up, but he has a local supplier who is in good shape.

Since the start of COVID-19 and quarantine we have seen an increase — an immediate increase — in business. And we have stayed very consistent from then on. Jeff Steigerwald

So, his shelves will stay healthy for awhile. The extra business he is seeing has helped people explore where their meat comes from.

Talking to an owner of a business and knowing where your meat comes from, I think people are starting to value that and talking to a business owner about where meat comes from is important. Jeff Steigerwald

This helps meet the demand in our community.

