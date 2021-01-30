B’Ville Big Chill goes virtual

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca River is a little chilly this time of year, especially with these cold temperatures, but that didn’t stop dozens of people from taking the plunge for charity. The pandemic, however, made the event look a little different this year.

The B’Ville Big Chill was virtual, so people had to get creative with their plunge.

A portion of the proceeds for this year’s event will go toward the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce and the Baldwinsville Rotary.