B’Ville Big Chill goes virtual

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca River is a little chilly this time of year, especially with these cold temperatures, but that didn’t stop dozens of people from taking the plunge for charity. The pandemic, however, made the event look a little different this year.

The B’Ville Big Chill was virtual, so people had to get creative with their plunge.

A portion of the proceeds for this year’s event will go toward the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce and the Baldwinsville Rotary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected