B’ville woman wins $10k in Tops Monopoly game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville woman is $10,000 richer after winning the ‘Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It Game.’

Customers at Tops have a chance to win every time they checkout. Each transaction they received one game ticket. For Kristi C of Baldwinsville, the winning ticket was on her counter and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law opened it up.

“I was so excited, like holy cow,” said Kristi. “We’ve been playing the game for a long time but we especially like the newer Rip It and Win It version-I won on it.”

The game has officially ended but Tops wants to keep an eye out for any unredeemed tickets. There is plenty of prizes available including: