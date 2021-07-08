B’ville woman wins $10k in Tops Monopoly game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville woman is $10,000 richer after winning the ‘Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It Game.’ 

Customers at Tops have a chance to win every time they checkout. Each transaction they received one game ticket. For Kristi C of Baldwinsville, the winning ticket was on her counter and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law opened it up. 

“I was so excited, like holy cow,” said Kristi. “We’ve been playing the game for a long time but we especially like the newer Rip It and Win It version-I won on it.” 

The game has officially ended but Tops wants to keep an eye out for any unredeemed tickets. There is plenty of prizes available including: 

  • Free 3- months of Xbox Game Pass Gift Card 
  • $25 Gift Cards to local retailers 
  • $5 & $10 Tops Grocery/Gas gift cards 
  • Free $2.00 Redbox movie rentals 
  • 50 & 100 Tops GasPoints vouchers 
  • Free in store products and coupons 

