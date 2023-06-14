(WSYR-TV) — Back by popular demand, Humane CNY, the shelter that saved Hope after Syracuse Police found her, is bringing back its “Biggest Bake Sale Ever.”

The bake sale fundraiser is returning for the first time in three years on Saturday, June 17, with sweet treats for sale, made by over a hundred individual and professional bakers, to help raise funds to care for abandoned and neglected animals.

“Each year this ‘Bake Sale’ got Bigger and Bigger and even though we missed a few years – we think it will still be a delicious event! There is no other like it in CNY” said Cheryl Robinson, board president.

The bake sale is scheduled to start from 9:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. at a new location this year, the Clay Volunteer Fire Department on 4383 Route 31 in Clay. This year’s bake sale will also include a silent auction and a handmade jewelry sale.

“Each year we have a magnificent group of volunteers and bakers, so please stop by and pick up a dessert for Father’s Day there will be every kind and flavor of cookies, cakes, cupcakes, pies, candy, even sugar-free and gluten-free. Plus, how could we forget pet treats, we’ll have those too,” noted chair, Bethann Kistner.

HumaneCNY is the area’s largest no-kill shelter which opened in 1966 and relies on the Central New York Community for its existence.

“Proceeds from this event will help hundreds of animals needing major medical care. Since COVID the number of neglected and abused animals has increased and we are in great need of funds to pay for medical costs,” noted Maureen Davison, Shelter Director.

The not-for-profit organization is always in need of donations in order to care for hundreds of homeless animals that enter their door. For more information, and to donate to the cause, visit Humane CNY’s website.