By the numbers: A closer look at where two counties with the most COVID-19 cases stand

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It’s been almost eight weeks since state and local governments began placing restrictions in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

While we have reported daily on NewsChannel 9 and on localsyr.com the numbers of new cases, active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, we thought we might put the data in one place for two of the counties in Central New York hardest hit by the virus.

Note, that in the past two weeks more testing is being done, and in the case of Oneida County, health officials reported a spike in cases attributed to seasonal workers living in Oneida County, but working at a produce greenhouse in Madison County.

Here are the numbers in Onondaga County.

Here are the numbers in Oneida County.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9