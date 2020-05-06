Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Briefing
By the numbers: A closer look at where two counties with the most COVID-19 cases stand

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It’s been almost eight weeks since state and local governments began placing restrictions in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

While we have reported daily on NewsChannel 9 and on localsyr.com the numbers of new cases, active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, we thought we might put the data in one place for two of the counties in Central New York hardest hit by the virus.

Note, that in the past two weeks more testing is being done, and in the case of Oneida County, health officials reported a spike in cases attributed to seasonal workers living in Oneida County, but working at a produce greenhouse in Madison County.

Here are the numbers in Onondaga County.

Here are the numbers in Oneida County.

