CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Byrne Dairy & Deli is adding Cortland to its list of stores in New York.

Their 71st store, will be located at 224 Port Watson Street. It will open to the public on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 a.m. followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. with the City of Cortland’s Mayor, Scott Steve.

This new store will have a full deli, bakery, ice cream stand and fuel station, including diesel and regular gas.

“We are thrilled to open our 71st convenience store in Cortland, NY,” said Christian Brunelle,

Senior Vice President at Byrne Dairy & Deli. “Our goal is to provide the community with a

comprehensive and convenient shopping experience. From our fresh deli offerings to our

delectable bakery treats and premium ice cream, there’s something for everyone.”

According to Senior Vice President of Byrne Dairy, in conjunction with the new store opening, Byrne Dairy & Deli will be closing its legacy location at 117-117 ½ Groton Ave. The closure is part of the company’s commitment to continually improve its services and offerings to better serve the community.

The store’s hours are seven days a week 24 hours a day.

For more information about Byrne Dairy & Deli you can visit their website.