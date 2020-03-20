Byrne Dairy, other businesses offering bonuses to employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With many people out of work or working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses, including locally owned Byrne Dairy & Deli, are offering their employees cash bonuses for continuing to serve the community during this time.

In a press release sent out on Friday, Byrne Dairy & Deli announced that all of their full-time employees will receive a $300 dollar bonus and all part-time employees will receive $100 on April 3.

According to the release, Byrne Dairy reported that as an essential business it is still operating at full capacity, and they have no plans to change their hours at this time.

The release also states that Byrne Dairy is hiring for full-time positions with benefits at all of its Syracuse locations and at its Cortland facility.

Positions are available for all shifts, and the company is looking for forklift operators, mechanics, and manufacturing technicians.

In the release, Byrne Dairy said it was, “An essential food and beverage manufacturer that is an important part of the local food supply chain in Central New York and the greater region.”

You can apply for open positions at the company’s website.

Price Chopper also announced in a press release they are hiring more than 2,000 part-time or temporary part-time positions to better serve its customers during this “turbulent” time.

The company announced that all of its hourly employees will receive an increase in pay of $1 per hour. The pay increase starts next week, and will continue through April 19.

Walmart announced on Thursday they are also looking for more employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,750 employees in New York State across their stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers.

Walmart also announced that all of their hourly employees that were hired prior to March 1, 2020 will receive cash bonuses. Full-time hourly employees will receive a $300 cash bonus and all part-time employees will receive $150. The bonuses will be paid out on April 2.

These announcements come as thousands of workers in Central New York have been let go or are working from home as the nation attempts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.