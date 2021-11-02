Byrne Dairy robbed early Monday morning, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police said the Byrne Dairy at 1800 W. Fayette St was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Police said that officers spoke with employees of the business who told them a robbery had taken place.

An investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store armed with weapons, and forcibly stole property from the business, officials said. After the robbery, the suspects fled in a vehicle.

The employees were not physically harmed in the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

