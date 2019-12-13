Byrne Dairy to offer gas for $1.99 at a select location

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most people couldn’t tell you the last time they pumped gas for under two dollars, but one gas station is bringing those low prices back, but there are limitations.
Byrne Dairy went to Twitter to post a deal of a lifetime for those traveling through, or living in Farmington. Byrne Dairy’s Farmington location, which is right outside of Rochester, will be offering gas to any Byrne Dairy member for $1.99.
Gas for $1.99? Yup, you read that correctly! Visit us at our new location in Farmington, NY for this two week special. Available ONLY at Farmington Byrne Dairy & Deli. Make sure to pick up our debit pay cards to get this discount! pic.twitter.com/LAdpNjbDRt— Byrne Dairy & Deli (@ByrneDairyDeli) December 11, 2019
The deal is only around for two weeks and will only work at the Farmington Byrne Dairy. You’ll have to make sure to pick up a debit pay card to get this discount.
