Byrne Dairy to offer gas for $1.99 at a select location

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most people couldn’t tell you the last time they pumped gas for under two dollars, but one gas station is bringing those low prices back, but there are limitations.

Byrne Dairy went to Twitter to post a deal of a lifetime for those traveling through, or living in Farmington. Byrne Dairy’s Farmington location, which is right outside of Rochester, will be offering gas to any Byrne Dairy member for $1.99.

The deal is only around for two weeks and will only work at the Farmington Byrne Dairy. You’ll have to make sure to pick up a debit pay card to get this discount.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected