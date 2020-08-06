Byrne investing $28 million to expand East Syracuse facility, creating jobs

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Byrne announced Thursday a $28 million expansion of its facility in East Syracuse that will help create local jobs.

The expansion will add roughly 22,500 square feet of processing and production to move its aseptic milk and beverages business.

“The expansion of Byrne’s facility in East Syracuse underscores the company’s commitment to invest and grow in the area,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “This investment will allow Byrne to produce milk and other beverages that have a longer shelf life and increase the number of products that can be ordered online and delivered, which has seen a spike in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. The project, which received grants from Empire State Development, will also create additional full-time and construction jobs in the Central New York area, reinforcing our efforts to build back better and strengthen the economy statewide in the post-pandemic future.”

The project is expected to create 64 full time positions and 125 construction jobs.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “It is welcome and encouraging news that even during these unprecedented times, the Central New York economy continues to be a source of growth and optimism. The investment and expansion being made at the Byrne facility right here in DeWitt is also an inspiring example of our local companies being able to not just survive, but thrive in the economy of today.” McMahon continued, “With over 60 new permanent jobs being created, 125 construction jobs and the retention of almost 200 more, our entire community can take great pride in this homegrown company. Byrne continues to keep pace with growing technology and demand for innovative ways to safely source food and dairy products and this aseptic processing capability brings a sophisticated food preservation know-how that allows for an extended shelf life while optimizing food product quality right here to Onondaga County.”

Empire State Development is providing $5 million in capital grants and job creation tax credits to the expansion. The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency has agreed to give Byrne sales tax exemptions on equipment and materials valued at $400,000. OCIDA has also agreed to a $224,336 property tax abatement over 10 years.

This is the fourth expansion of the facility since it was established in 2004. Construction of the expansion is expected to be completed by January 2021, with full production beginning in April 2021.