Bystanders rush to help, but rollover crash in Vienna kills 18-year-old, injures 2 others

VIENNA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tragedy struck in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, as State Police are investigating a rollover crash that took the life of a Canastota teen.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday, on Vienna Road, just south of Kellogg Road.

Police say 18-year-old Shane Pinard became pinned underneath his pickup truck, after it rolled over several times when he lost control.

Bystanders heard the crash, rushed to help, lifting the truck and freeing Pinard.

He was then flown to Upstate University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

There were also two injured passengers in the vehicle, a 15 and a 16-year-old, who were transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment, and both are expected to survive.

State Police say there are no signs that drugs or alcohol were involved. The investigation continues.