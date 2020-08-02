VIENNA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tragedy struck in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, as State Police are investigating a rollover crash that took the life of a Canastota teen.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday, on Vienna Road, just south of Kellogg Road.
Police say 18-year-old Shane Pinard became pinned underneath his pickup truck, after it rolled over several times when he lost control.
Bystanders heard the crash, rushed to help, lifting the truck and freeing Pinard.
He was then flown to Upstate University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
There were also two injured passengers in the vehicle, a 15 and a 16-year-old, who were transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment, and both are expected to survive.
State Police say there are no signs that drugs or alcohol were involved. The investigation continues.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 1 man injured after Saturday morning shooting on Syracuse’s southside
- Bystanders rush to help, but rollover crash in Vienna kills 18-year-old, injures 2 others
- Empire State Weekly School Reopening Plans
- 20-year-old man stabbed multiple times near Solvay early Sunday morning, victim expected to survive
- WATCH LIVE: NASA’s SpaceX crew splashdown
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App