C-NS grads honored by Drivers Village in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Communities are finding unique ways to honor the graduates of the class of 2020

Drivers Village in North Syracuse honored the Cicero North Syracuse Seniors by using its large LED readerboards to present the graduating class to the community.

Many parents and students stopped by to take pictures with the board.

The students were listed in alphabetical order with each student’s name and picture appearing on the board for 10 seconds. It takes around 2 hours to cycle through the entire class.