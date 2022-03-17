CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Cicero-North Syracuse High School are bringing “CHICAGO: High School Edition” of the Broadway musical to the stage. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, students won’t have to wear a face mask during their performance.

All that Jazz! Some seniors at C-NS High School are going out with a bang.

“It’s just a great show and I think I was just ready like almost like a calling. This is my senior show like I need to do this and I need it to be great,” says Mikey Mousaw, senior at C-NS High School.

Mousaw plays Billy Flynn, one of the lead roles in “CHICAGO: High School Edition” and he is thrilled to leave his face mask behind.

“It’s so much different to perform with any type of mask covering your face because you can’t really get out the proper facial expressions and emotions. But taking those masks off it was like performing again for real,” says Mousaw.

The show must go on and it did last year, but COVID-19 restrictions kept them from feeding off the energy of an audience.

“To finally have these seats full again, to be able to do a big bombastic fun show like Chicago it really has brought the energy back into my life and I am so grateful that we were able to do this before we graduate and move onto the next phase of our life,” says Jacob Garofalo, senior at C-NS High School.

Whether they pursue musical theatre or not, they’re thankful for the memories.

“It helped me with my social skills a lot and having a community and learning how to make friends I think will be really helpful for me because especially I want to go into Psychology,” says Lily Dwyer, senior at C-NS High School.

Opening Night of “CHICAGO: High School Edition” is happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All three performances will take place inside the high school auditorium. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by here.