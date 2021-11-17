C-NS students performing live theater for the first time in two years

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Cicero-North Syracuse High School are getting ready for their fall production of the play “12 Angry Jurors.” Opening night kicks off Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium.

C-NS High School students are thrilled to finally be back on stage performing in front of a live audience after school activities were put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to opening night, there will be shows on Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20.

Tickets for 12 Angry Jurors can be purchased at the door, online, and over the phone, by calling 315-218-4002 during school hours. Click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets cost $12.00 for students and $14.00 for adults.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Patrons must wear face masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.