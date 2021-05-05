Cabinet in background of John Lennon birthday photo is centerpiece of new ‘Hotel Syracuse Suite’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After almost seven years of renovations, hotel developer Ed Riley can say he’s renovated every floor of the old Hotel Syracuse, now the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

Thursday, Riley will join Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the brand new “Hotel Syracuse 1924 Suite” and 54 additional guest rooms.

“Hotel Syracuse 1924 Suite”

The “Hotel Syracuse 1924 Suite” is made up of five smaller suites and a common area. The rooms can be booked separately, or put together like a puzzle into one grand suite.

From the elevator lobby, the main door opens to to the front common area with a dining-room table, china cabinets and five separate suite doors.

A central door opens to the primary two-bedroom suite, which can be expanded by two side suites that have their own doors to the common area.

One portion of the suite connects to the bridal rotunda, a space often used by wedding parties having receptions in the Grand Ballroom.

“If walls could talk…”

The “Hotel Syracuse 1924 Suite,” named for the year the Hotel Syracuse opened, is decorated with artifacts of its historic past.

Artwork includes advertisements of old Syracuse businesses and photographs of the hotel’s famed guests, including several U.S. presidents.

The primary two-bedroom suite includes a photograph from John Lennon’s 31st birthday celebration at the Hotel Syracuse, when he was in Syracuse for the opening of Yoko Ono’s gallery at the Everson Museum.

The photo shows Lennon and some of his famous friends in front of a black cabinet, which was protected through the renovation and is the center piece of the suite’s decor.













“Patience is a virtue…”

After Riley reopened the hotel in 2016, he waited to see how the first 261 renovated rooms booked up before finishing the second, third and eleventh floors.

There were times over the past five years when every room was booked, so before the pandemic hit, Riley ordered furnishings to finish off the building’s remaining unfinished rooms.

Construction continued through the pandemic’s shutdown, delaying some materials. But fewer guests allowed for less disruptive renovations.

Rooms on the second and third floors match most of the other guest rooms in the hotel.

The suite on the eleventh floor is in the exact space where SU Football Coach Dick McPherson had an apartment.









Reopening in more than one way…

As it did with most hotels, the pandemic destroyed the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s business for the last 14 months.

As people being to travel again and Central New York gets busy again, the Marriott Syracuse Downtown is getting busy again too.

Owner Ed Riley said weekend business is coming back slowly, but business travel and weekday books are still limited.

The hotel is scheduled to host some high school proms over the spring and some conventions over the summer.