Cable costs rising for Spectrum customers

Local News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cable costs for Spectrum customers will rise in August. Charter Spectrum will raise rates on August 5.

Customers will see an extra charge of between $1 and $3 on their monthly bills depending on their subscription plan. There will be no changes in prices for internet, mobile or voice services.

