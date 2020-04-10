Cafe Kubal 1 of 29 Syracuse businesses already cashing checks from emergency loan program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cake Kubal owner, Matt Godard, tells NewsChannel 9 that he’s already cashed his $10,000 check awarded as part of the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation’s emergency loan program.

Cafe Kubal is one of 29 businesses that were awarded some interest-free funding from a program announced by Mayor Ben Walsh three weeks ago.

City leaders are celebrating the speed at which they were able to distribute the money, because the longer a business waits, the worse off they’ll be.

Six of Cafe Kubal’s seven locations are closed. The Eastwood cafe on James Street is the only one operating, but the owner has changed its format.

Customers now place their orders from their cars, either by calling in or using the mobile web. A barista then puts their order on a table near the door for the customer to grab.

Godard says he’ll use the city’s loan money to transform a van into a food truck for coffee, to set up pop-up cafes around Syracuse. He suspects that for as much things may go back to normal, some customer’s habits will be forever changed by the pandemic.

For every business that did get a loan, another that applied was turned down. Mayor Walsh says the rejections were based on a variety of reasons including number-based financial situations, how much the need is based on COVID-19 related changes and what the spending plan for the money looked like.

Mayor Walsh tells NewsChannel 9 that just because this program didn’t help everyone, he’s willing to guide any business to other options for resources.

Walsh also spoke with Congressman John Katko in the homes that federal stimulus money can be granted to Syracuse City Hall, so local leaders can distribute it to businesses in the form of additional funding.

Walsh says locally-managed money, like this emergency loan program, gets to those who need it quicker.