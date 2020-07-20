Cafe Kubal closes two locations, changing business plan in light of pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local coffee shop, Cafe Kubal has stopped brewing business at two of its locations in Syracuse.

According to owner Matt Godard, the Marshall Square Mall and Hotel Syracuse locations have been closed because of impacts COVID-19. The pandemic caused a decline of patrons the shops usually see, students and travelers staying in hotels.

In light of the current circumstances, Godard tells NewsChannel 9 that Cafe Kubal’s is changing its business model, seeking new ways to reach customers.

Cafe Kubal is using its existing infrastructure to improve home delivery for customers and is working with to sell their products on Amazon. Products are also available for purchase on CafeKubal.com.

The business has also launched its Mobile Cafe, bringing the coffee brew to you. Residents can request the Kubal Mobile Cafe in their neighborhood by lending their driveway to the operation.

Cafe Kubal still has four locations in the Central New York area open: South Salina Street in Syracuse, James Street in Eastwood, the Golisano Cafe, and one along the Creekwalk in Syracuse on West Water Street.