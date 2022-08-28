Man arrested for selling and processing drugs at the State Fair

Geddes, NY (WSYR-TV) – A 27-year-old California has been arrested for selling drugs at the New York State Fair. State Police say Brian M. Johnston of Elk Grove, California was arrested Saturday following an investigation by the State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Team into narcotics sales at the State Fairgrounds.

Johnston was charged with the possession of 14 grams of cocaine, 5 ounces of cannabis and over $3,200 in cash

State Police say Johnston is facing charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell).