Call for heavy rock materials to help flood-prone communities along Lake Ontario’s shoreline

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has established a new contract for large rocks and boulders to be used to help stabilize erosion along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines and in flood-prone areas throughout New York State.

A statewide solicitation for sourcing and delivery of the heavy rock material has been released.

This initiative is part of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative or REDI to rebuild and protect the shoreline from future flooding.

“The creation of this contract for heavy rocks and boulders will provide those communities and the State with easy access to a resource that they need to get the job done,” said OGS Commissioner Roann Destito.

Bids were opened on February 27th, with 18 vendors responding. Bid responses are under review and orders for rock material are expected to be accepted as early as March 31st.

