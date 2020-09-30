Call for legislation to stop suspending drivers’ licenses because of traffic debt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local Assemblywoman is calling for the governor to sign legislation to stop suspending drivers’ licenses because of traffic debt.
The State Senate and Assembly have passed a bill that would do that. Syracuse Assemblymember Pamela Hunter is one of the sponsors.
“Now, more than ever, we really need to have this bill signed by the governor. There are people who have outstanding fines and fees now who are just in debt purgatory for outstanding finds and traffic debt that makes no sense,” Hunter said.
The legislation also creates a payment plan system for drivers.
The bill still needs the governor’s signature to become law.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: NewsChannel 9 First at 4 p.m.
- Ford recalls over 700,000 vehicles because backup cameras can go dark
- WATCH: Oneida County Exec. gives COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
- Cyber attack interrupts online learning at Greece Central School District
- Cornell University, Cayuga Health System team up to offer COVID-19 testing for Ithaca City School District
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App