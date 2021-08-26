Calling hours and funeral set for Tipp Hill icon Peter Coleman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Coleman Family has schedule memorial services for Peter J. Coleman, who died Wednesday night at age 84.

Coleman is best know as owner of Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub and his contributions to the Tipperary Hill neighborhood.

The public can attend calling hours on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s Church on North Lowell Avenue in Syracuse.

Appropriately, the church is located in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood of Syracuse.

At the same location, a mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. on Monday.

Coleman died from an unspecified illness.