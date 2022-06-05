(WSYR-TV) — Calling hours have been announced for Benjamin Foster, the 15-year-old who died in a rollover crash on Henry Clay Blvd. last week.

Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a prayer service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Cicero.

In a letter sent to parents in the Central Square School District, Superintendent Thomas Colabufo wrote that counselors are still on hand to help those having troubles dealing with Ben’s passing.

“If you have a child that is struggling with Ben’s loss or any loss in their lives, our outstanding counselors are here for them. Simply contact your child’s principal or school counselor directly so we can provide your child with the support he or she needs. There will be counselors present at the calling hours tomorrow for students or adults that are struggling and want additional support,” Colabufo wrote.

After Monday’s calling hours, refreshments will be available at the Brewerton Fire House.

If you would like to know to make a donation to honor Ben’s life, or read his obituary, you can do so here.