(WSYR-TV) — Calling hours for Madison Faltisco, the woman killed in the hit-and-run in the Town of Clay, will be held on Thursday, June 15.

Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Sears Middleton Mathewson Funeral Home on 209 North Main Street in North Syracuse.

“She was a 2018 graduate of the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central. Her bright light was extinguished much too soon,” stated Sears Middleton Mathewson Funeral Home in Faltisco’s obituary.